5 things you need to know this Friday

COVID surge in Washington; Wyman wins reelection; First UW game canceled; Changes to King County Sheriff's Office; Pint-sized political powerhouse.

This week, the Washington Department of Health reported close to 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, which is the highest the state has ever reported.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, with the Washington Department of Health, said, "We’re going the wrong way fast."

Lofy said as the weather gets colder and people move gatherings indoors, it’s easier for the virus to be transmitted. There are now a total of 112,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including 2,431 deaths. Read more

Incumbent Secretary of State Kim Wyman was declared the winner over Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton with more than 53% of the vote on Thursday.

The office has been held by a Republican since 1965, but Wyman will make history in this election. She's now the only Republican elected to hold a statewide office along the entire West Coast. Read more

The UW Football season opener on Nov. 7 has been canceled after a Cal player tested positive for coronavirus.

The game will be declared a no-contest under conference policy. Read more

King County voters are approving two measures that significantly change how the sheriff’s office is run.

One measure makes the position of sheriff an appointed one, rather than an elected position, as it has been since 1996. The other measure changes some responsibilities of the sheriff. Read more

An 8-year-old Sammamish girl is keeping a close eye on the Electoral College votes with her hand-drawn maps.

Paige Davis became fascinated during the presidential debates and started recording results on election night.

She doesn't think the electoral process is complicated, saying, "I mean literally after you learn it, it’s easy-peasy, lemon squeezy." Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast