5 things you need to know this Friday

It has been called a "pandemic within a pandemic." The unprecedented mental health issues children continue battling during the age of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington state has seen one in four youth under 18 years old struggle with suicidal ideation. That is an increase from one in 10 in 2018.

It has left desperate parents looking for answers, but that help can be hard to come by as psychiatric units in the state are overflowing. Read more

Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine now estimate the COVID-19 pandemic has actually caused 6.9 million deaths worldwide, more than double what official numbers show.

Researchers said their new analysis found deaths have been significantly underreported in almost every country.

As of Thursday, the official death count was 3.2 million globally and 579,929 in the U.S, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, according to IHME, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is more than 905,000. Read more

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in children ages 12 to 17, the pharmaceutical company announced in an investor call Thursday.

The news comes as the U.S. is expected next week to authorize a vaccine by Pfizer for children ages 12-15.

Moderna also announced Thursday it is in Phase 2 of a study to test the vaccine on children as young as 6 months old. Read more

Tacoma Public Schools announced it will be ready to bring students back into the building full-time by the new school year, and the district said they’re confident they’ll be able to keep students safe under current state guidelines.

District officials said it will be up to the state of Washington to decide if COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for public school students.

Families who do not want to send their children back for in-person learning will have an option to continue online schooling. Read more

Would you pay a nickel more for a gallon of gas if it meant better air quality in Washington state? What about a quarter more per gallon?

According to our exclusive KING 5 news poll, when asked if they would be willing to pay more for gas if it meant a "significant reduction" in air pollution, 35% of respondents of more than 500 registered voters said they would not pay more for a gallon of gas.

Another 26% said they would pay a nickel more per gallon, and 15% of respondents said they'd be willing to pay 25-cents more. Read more

