5 things you need to know this Friday

COVID-19 vaccine lottery; Tacoma officers out on bail; Container ships in Puget Sound; Tiny home villages in Seattle; Asian giant hornet traps.

All Washington residents vaccinated against COVID-19 are now eligible for the state's vaccine lottery with a $1 million jackpot, along with other cash prizes and giveaways, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

The Washington State Lottery will assign a number to each resident in the Department of Health's immunization database who has received a vaccine and then use a random number generator to conduct the drawings.

Starting June 8, the Washington State Lottery will conduct two drawings, one for residents over the age of 18, and one for residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who will be eligible to win one year of college tuition with the Guaranteed Education Tuition program. Read more

Josh Harris, a Tacoma business owner, says he personally fronted the $30,000 in bond needed to free the three officers charged in the killing of Manual Ellis.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Ellis's death.

“I believe that they deserve to have a fair trial. I wanted them to be able to be with their families during this process and there has been plenty of other community support,” Harris said.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police on March 3, 2020. Read more

Full ports all along the West Coast are forcing container ships to drop anchor in places they normally wouldn't, such as the Puget Sound.

There are currently 15 container ships sitting in Puget Sound right now and more are expected in the coming days. It's proving to be a disruption for neighbors who live on the islands nearby.

"We're getting the noise, the throbbing noise at night. Some of the people further up, if the wind is right, they hear it at night. There are fumes, too," said Robin Charlwood, who can see some of the ships from his Whidbey Island property. "I understand the issue, but it's a nuisance." Read more

Two new tiny home villages and the expansion of a third could add hundreds of units to Seattle's shelter system by this summer.

The three projects will add more than 100 tiny home units to serve up to 145 people. They will be operated by the Low Income Housing Institute.

The two new villages, Rosie's Tiny House Village and Friendship Heights Tiny House Village, will be located in the University District and Bitter Lake neighborhood respectively. Read more

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is joining the fight to help eradicate Asian giant hornets in the state.

WSDOT will partner with the Department of Agriculture and other agencies to set at least 1,200 traps in places across Washington this summer. WSDOT crews will focus primarily on highways in the northwest part of the state.

The hornets, found in Blaine near the U.S.-Canadian border in December 2019, are still at large in the state and pose a major threat to honeybees as well as native hornet species. Read more

