5 things you need to know this Friday

Sonics hope renewed; Vaccine facts; Washington lawmakers call for 25th Amendment; Boeing $2.5 billion charges; Nobles swearing-in.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said she is "pretty optimistic" about the Seattle SuperSonics returning to town.

Durkan told KING 5 she spoke with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver just before Christmas after the commissioner let it slip that the league was re-examining expansion prospects and that Seattle was at the top of the list.

Durkan acknowledged she has maintained regular contact with Silver and recently attended NBA games with him. Read more

According to the CDC, the risk of an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is astronomically low, and doctors at UW Medicine are backing that up as well.

A recent study found that just 21 of 1.9 million Pfizer vaccine doses resulted in severe reactions.

Vaccine clinics also monitor patients before they are sent home. Read more

Gov. Jay Inslee and nine Washington lawmakers - all Democrats - are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in response to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president. Read more

The Boeing Company will pay $2.5 billion to resolve a criminal charge related to conspiracy to defraud the FAA's Aircraft Evaluation Group as well as compensate 737 MAX airline customers and establish a crash-victim beneficiaries fund.

Boeing entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice in connection with criminal information filed Thursday, Jan. 7 in Texas. Read more

T'wina Nobles has been the president and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League for more than three years. She will be sworn in as a state senator on Friday, and will officially start her new job on Monday.

Nobles will be the first Black Senator to serve in Washington in ten years. Read more

