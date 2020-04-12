5 things you need to know this Friday

Vaccine anxiety; Washington State Convention Center loan; Community help for Maltby Cafe; Future of Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department; Hornet traps.

Washington's next COVID-19 challenge is to ease anxiety and skepticism over the pending vaccine.

Medical professionals and politicians in Washington state are now on a mission to convince the public that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

The leader of Bellevue's Overlake Medical Center said most first responders in the state should be vaccinated by the end of December. Read more

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Thursday that the county will offer a $100 million loan to help save the Washington State Convention Center expansion project in downtown Seattle.

The project faces a $300 million shortfall and if construction stops, around 1,000 people could be out of work.

The loan offer still needs approval from the King County Council’s Executive Finance Committee. Read more

The beloved Maltby Cafe saw a 90% drop in business when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now the owners and community are fighting to save it.

Customers are flocking in to order take-out food while a GoFundMe page has raised more than $55,000 in just three days.

Maltby Cafe has been serving their much-loved country breakfast menu for 36 years. Read more





The Pierce County Council is considering a proposal to disband the Tacoma-Pierce County Public Health Department.

Councilmember Pam Roach is listed as a sponsor on the proposal. She said it’s not about disbanding, but expanding the board to include more council members.

Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, said politics should not play a role in public health. Read more

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said all Asian giant hornet traps in the state will be taken down by Dec. 23 in preparation for winter.

The department said most worker hornets are expected to die off this winter, and the queens will find a spot to hibernate.

Although the traps won’t be in place, people should still report sightings, whether the hornets are dead or alive. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast