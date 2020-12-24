5 things you need to know this Christmas holiday

Washington vaccine status; Eviction ban extended; Peace Bus delivers Christmas joy; Santa tracker; Christmas forecast.

Washington state should receive an additional 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

More than 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given to frontline healthcare workers starting last week and even larger shipments arrived for distribution this week.

The federal government has said vaccine supplies will increase each month. Read more

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s eviction ban again, this time through March 2021.

The moratorium has been in place since March 2020 and was already extended several times. It was scheduled to expire Dec. 31.

Inslee said the ban on evictions has been critical for many people as they cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

The Peace Bus is a familiar sight around Pierce County and committed to local humanitarian aid.

This season, the bus is transforming into the "Peace Sleigh" as the founder and dedicated volunteers work to fulfill the Christmas wishes of more than 200 children in the greater Tacoma area.

The team is doing all they can to deliver personal gifts priced under $50 to kids in 98 households this Christmas. Read more

Your family can follow Santa's global journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker.

Online radar shows Santa and his reindeer moving from continent to continent. Click here to find the Santa tracker.

Chilly temperatures will greet us this Christmas Eve and Day with low temperatures below freezing and highs only reaching the low 40s.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny and dry. Showers return Christmas Day with steady rain expected by Friday night and into the weekend. Read more