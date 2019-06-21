Shop local in Fremont

Arts, floats, music and naked bicyclists converge on Fremont for the annual Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade in Seattle, June 17, 2017. (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot)

Shop local this weekend at the Fremont Fair and peruse the stalls of 300-plus craft and food vendors. The event is also during the Summer Solstice so you may see body-painted cyclists during the parade on Saturday, but the fair does have activities for families – including a dog parade Sunday. Admission is free.

Revive I-5 is back

Washington's busiest freeway will have multiple lanes closures this weekend. Northbound I-5 express lanes will be closed Friday night and open Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; they will not be open in the southbound direction until Sunday at 9 a.m.

The southbound HOV lane will be closed between Mercer Street and Yesler way until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

All southbound lanes will be closed just south of James Street nightly from 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

The on-ramps to southbound I-5 at westbound I-90 and Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue will be closed 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. Saturday night.

First official weekend of summer

Sam Molloch, of Portland, Ore., sprays friend Alyssa Morishita, also of Portland, with water from a fountain as they both took rides under the spray on rented electric scooters to cool off in Portland on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

The first official weekend of summer is here, and the weather won’t disappoint. High temperatures will be in the mid-70's Saturday with mostly sunny skies. But the showers will return Sunday for some areas and highs will be in the upper 60's. See the full forecast here.

Explore Everett's outdoor attractions

Get outside this summer weekend and explore something new. Everett may be known for Boeing and the Naval Station, but there are many outdoor spaces and parks for the whole family to enjoy tucked away throughout the area.

Eat local in Tacoma

Tacoma's Old City Hall clock tower as posted by Over Tacoma

Aaron Bender

Taste some summer fare this weekend at the Taste of Tacoma in Point Defiance Park. There will be over 200 food vendors, live music, chef cook-offs and a carnival for the family. The grounds open at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and admission is free.