Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of travel every year. If you’re headed back to the Puget Sound area, the best time to drive on I-90 is Saturday or Sunday before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. See the best times to drive on other major highways here.

We catch a break weather-wise this weekend. The Puget Sound area should stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 40’s. Complete forecast >> kng5.tv/Forecast

Razor clam diggers can return to the beach this weekend. A four-day dig was approved through Sunday. The dig was approved after tests showed that marine toxin levels in the clams were low enough for safe consumption. Get a list of approved beaches >> kng5.tv/RazorClams

A slew of family holiday events kick off this weekend, including Zoolights in Tacoma and Christmas Ship Festival stops in Lake Union, Kirkland, and Mercer Island. See a full list of holiday events >> kng5.tv/HolidayEvents

Making a Thanksgiving leftover plate? Food safety experts say turkey is good through Saturday or Sunday, mashed potatoes and stuffing through Sunday or Monday, and vegetables are ok to eat up to 12 days later. Tips to make your food last longer >> kng5.tv/ThanksgivingLeftovers

