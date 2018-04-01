Snow expected on mountain passes

Snow levels are expected to drop just in time for Thanksgiving, and everyone headed to Pullman for Apple Cup should anticipate delays. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning.

Thanksgiving foods that will make your dog sick

It can be tempting to feed your dog a little bit off of your Thanksgiving plate, especially if you have a pet that's prone to begging for food at the table. These popular Thanksgiving foods are a no-no for your pets.

Last minute recipes

KING 5 anchors shared their favorite recipes to complete any Thanksgiving meal. Joyce Taylor's sweet potato pie and Cam Johnson's cranberry side dish recipes are classic additions to any holiday feast.

Stores stay closed on Thanksgiving

From Costco to Nordstrom, a growing number of retailers are planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving. Nearly a decade ago, sales slowly started creeping into Thanksgiving and by 2012, most major retailers were open on the fourth Thursday in November.

Restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners

Need a break from cooking? Or just want to get out of the house? Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving!

