Register to vote

Monday is the last day to register to vote by mail or online in order to participate in the upcoming midterm elections on November 6. Several local and national races will be on the ballot including U.S. senate and house positions.

Must-watch debate

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell will face off against Republican challenger Susan Hutchison in a debate at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma on Monday. The debate will air on KING 5 News from 12:30-1:30 p.m. followed by analysis with KING 5’s Natalie Brand and Mark Wright. The debate will re-air on KONG at 7 p.m.

Indigenous People's Day

Tacoma joins the growing list of cities recognizing the second Monday of October as Indigenous People’s Day, rather than Columbus Day. The City Council approved a resolution last week to make the change.

One loud stadium

CenturyLink Field can be one of the loudest stadiums in the country. But on certain days, it seems to be even louder than usual. Our weather is one reason why, and it all has to do with temperature inversions.

Access to the outdoors

Washington State Parks just launched an interactive map to help people with disabilities access outdoor recreation. The map features trails, campsites, and restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

