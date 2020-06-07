5 things you need to know Monday

Protesters hit by car on I-5; Fireworks spark fires around Puget Sound; Confederate memorial toppled; App to rate police interactions; Historic BBQ Pit comes back.

One of two protesters struck by a car on Interstate 5 during a rally Saturday has died, and the other remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said 24-year-old Summer Taylor, of Seattle, was brought to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday evening. The second protester, 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit but is showing improvement.

Washington State Patrol said a man drove through a closure on I-5 and struck the crowd protesting on the freeway. The 27-year-old man was taken into custody and is expected to have a court appearance Monday.

With most professional firework displays canceled this year, people set off their own fireworks on July Fourth, and some of the homemade shows caused serious damage.

In Tacoma, embers from recently used fireworks ignited cardboard and other firework debris and set the Pacific Pointe Apartment Homes ablaze, damaging at least 12 units and injuring three people.

Fireworks were also responsible for about $100,000 in damage at a West Seattle apartment complex. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The Confederate memorial inside Lake View Cemetery in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was torn down sometime over the Fourth of July weekend. It was found toppled over Sunday and it's unknown who is responsible.

Seattle's memorial has been vandalized multiple times in the past. The most recent incident happened in June when vandals spray-painted and damaged the structure.

The memorial, which was built in 1926 by the Daughters of the Confederacy, honors Confederate veterans who fought in the Civil War.

A western Washington company has launched a new tool called "Police Window," which allows the public to rate interactions with police officers.

Recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country have honed in on distrust between police and the citizens they serve.

HBSI Capitol and Police Window CEO Michael Brown said this is something he is hoping to change.

Barbeque Pit, a historic Central District barbecue restaurant that closed a year ago, is making a comeback with the help of a group of Seattle University business students.

“There's a lot of generations and a lot of people of all spectrums that this place has touched,” said owner Pookey, who regulars know by just one name.

He lost his old Central District storefront at 23rd and Jackson about a year ago when developers moved in. He recently relocated to a spot near 17th and Yesler, the former home of R & L Home of Good BBQ.