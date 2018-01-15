Honoring the fallen

There are dozens of events and observances across Washington state today honoring the American soldiers who died serving their country. Please take a moment to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Avoiding a traffic headache

WSDOT is reminding drivers to prepare for more congestion on the road today as travelers head home from the holiday weekend. Be sure to check the best, and worst, times to travel and avoid a traffic headache.

Church closing after 114 years

Memorial Lutheran Church in Bremerton is shutting down after serving the community for more than a century. The 114-year-old church’s congregation dwindled to just 25, which is not enough to support a pastor for Sunday service.

Veterans reunite after 74 years

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Arlington is in Ohio to reunite with a fellow airman who flew the same mission. Art Unruh says John Klette was the co-pilot for the 1944 mission, but never met face-to-face because they were in different sections of the plane.

Seahawks surprise Special Olympian

The Seahawks surprised a Special Olympian working at the Eastgate Safeway over the weekend. The Sea Gals, Blue Thunder, mascot Blitz, and Seahawk George Fant visited Kevin Lyons while on the Seahawks’ fan experience ’12 Tour.’

