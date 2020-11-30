5 things you need to know this Monday

Quarantine motel opens; Search and rescue crews exhausted; Fauci's warning; Fight to stop logging project; Less airport travel this Thanksgiving

SEATTLE — Kent to reopen quarantine motel

King County officials will reopen the Econo Lodge motel in Kent to be used as a quarantine and isolation center for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus that have no other place to go.

The move comes as both nationwide and local concerns were sparked over hospitals being overwhelmed with the surging cases.

Because of the pandemic, more and more people are hitting the trails. However, these are often inexperienced hikers who don't recognize certain dangers on trails and they then have to be rescued.

Last year, the number of total rescues in King County was 198. Now, it's past 203. Volunteers can't train new volunteers the way they would before the pandemic, and some are losing their full-time jobs from having to call out often for a rescue.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see "surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday.

Some in Snohomish County are fighting to stop a proposed logging project near Wallace Falls State Park. Activists want to turn the land into a preserve.

However, the Department of Natural Resources said the sale of the land will generate $1.9 million for Snohomish County, state schools, county roads, and taxing districts like Sultan, where the middle school needs roof repairs, among other district projects.

Last Wednesday marked the biggest travel day of the pandemic, with more than a million people passing through TSA checkpoints across the country.

It’s a big jump over the typical numbers we’ve seen during the pandemic, but more than a 50% decline since last year.