5 things you need to know Monday

Temperatures in the 90s; Protests in Seattle; Possible second stimulus check; West Seattle Bridge update; Laws protecting orcas

Seattle is headed for the hottest day of the year, possibly hitting 90 degrees today.

So far, we have only hit 87 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport on May 10 and July 20. However, Monday probably won’t beat the hot weather record for that day. The record for July 27 is 95 degrees, set in 1998.

Remember to check on kids, pets, elderly and anyone who may not have a way to stay cool.

Demonstrators and police clashed in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend as protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality continued. People in Seattle were also out protesting the presence of federal agents, who were ready to sweep in if protests escalated. However, protesters and city officials did not report seeing them.

Over 40 people were arrested over the weekend and dozens of officers were injured. Some buildings, like a Starbucks, were damaged and a construction site near the youth detention center was set on fire.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package today.

Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — was a top priority for Trump. He also promised a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be coming in August.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said it is expecting to complete “important work” on the West Seattle Bridge early Monday morning.

SDOT said crews will be raising large work platforms from barges up to the high-rise bridge, which is an important milestone in the bridge stabilization process because it will allow for work to begin in the next phase of construction.

After boaters harassed a pod of transient orcas near Fox Island last weekend for selfies and curiosity, state and local wildlife agencies held a press conference to remind people to stay away from the whales and other protected species.

New rules require boaters to stay at least 300 yards away from endangered resident killer whale pods from the sides, and at least 400 yards ahead or behind an orca pod that’s moving.