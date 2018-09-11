No pass required

You can now visit Sea-Tac Airport and get past security without a boarding pass. The airport rolled out a visitor pass pilot program this week, allowing people to get through security without a ticket.

Read More.

Focus on de-escalation

The passage of I-940 will have police all over Washington looking at how they can better and more safely deal with situations involving dangerous or mentally ill people. Lynnwood has spent $50,000 this year to better train and outfit officers.

Read More.

March for justice

Demonstrators marched through Seattle Thursday during a protest called "Nobody Is Above The Law." The nationwide protests are centered around protecting the Robert Mueller investigation.

Read More.

Fain accusations

A third-party investigator will look into accusations that state Sen. Joe Fain raped a Seattle woman more than 10 years ago, before he was elected to the state Senate. The woman hopes the investigation happens "swiftly and thoroughly."

Read More.

Wall of Heroes

Army Veteran Lt. Frances Harman (Photo Credit: Governor Jay Inslee, via Facebook)

A 98-year-old WWII veteran was honored in Seattle Thursday for her service as a burn unit nurse in New Guinea. Frances Harman is the first woman to receive the honor for her service.

Read More.

© 2018 KING