No pass required
You can now visit Sea-Tac Airport and get past security without a boarding pass. The airport rolled out a visitor pass pilot program this week, allowing people to get through security without a ticket.
Focus on de-escalation
The passage of I-940 will have police all over Washington looking at how they can better and more safely deal with situations involving dangerous or mentally ill people. Lynnwood has spent $50,000 this year to better train and outfit officers.
March for justice
Demonstrators marched through Seattle Thursday during a protest called "Nobody Is Above The Law." The nationwide protests are centered around protecting the Robert Mueller investigation.
Fain accusations
A third-party investigator will look into accusations that state Sen. Joe Fain raped a Seattle woman more than 10 years ago, before he was elected to the state Senate. The woman hopes the investigation happens "swiftly and thoroughly."
Wall of Heroes
A 98-year-old WWII veteran was honored in Seattle Thursday for her service as a burn unit nurse in New Guinea. Frances Harman is the first woman to receive the honor for her service.