Warning signs

A Seattle mom is cautioning other parents to look for warning signs of acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like illness that can cause sudden paralysis. Officials are currently investigating six possible cases in Washington.

Death penalty ruling

The Washington state Supreme Court ruled the death penalty violates the state’s Constitution. However, the court did not rule out that the Legislature could come up with another manner of imposing death sentences.

Back to normal

Puget Sound Energy says it can begin returning to normal operations now that the natural gas system has stabilized. Customers were asked to conserve energy after a pipeline ruptured in Canada.

Tracking gun violence

The King County Prosecutor's office has been tracking gun violence across the county for the past two years and learned there were nearly 1,000reports of gunfire in 2017 alone. Eight jurisdictions have 95 percent of the shootings in the county.

Timely bloom

A corpse flower named Morticia is blooming inside the Amazon Spheres in downtown Seattle, just in time for Halloween. It can take seven years for the flower to bloom, which then lasts about 48 hours. You can watch it bloom online.

