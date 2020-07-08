5 things you need to know Friday, August 7

Plan for visiting long-term care facilities; Seattle Police Department funding; COVID-19 immunotherapy trial; Mason County deputy hurt; Mega yacht spotted in Seattle

The state announced new plans for visiting long-term care facilities, which could give families and friends greater access to their loved ones as the coronavirus pandemic moves into its seventh month in Washington.

Facilities will have phased reopenings for visitations, based on their outbreak preparedness and whether staff or residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

The Seattle City Council is moving forward with plans to cut the police budget.

Part of the council's position includes about $3 million in cuts for Seattle police this year.

A final vote is expected next week. Read more

Seattle researchers said they are excited by initial results of a COVID-19 immunotherapy trial.

The treatment being developed by the Infectious Disease Research Insitute aims to help hospitalized coronavirus patients before they need a ventilator. Read more

A Mason County Sheriff's deputy suffered a "severe" head injury during an annual search and rescue operation and was airlifted to a Seattle hospital Thursday afternoon. He was said to be alert and talking after the accident.

The deputy was hit by a rockfall and caught by another member of his team, who sustained minor injuries. Read more

A mega yacht the size of a football field floated into Seattle this week.

The $250 million boat features all the amenities of home. Many homes, actually. It has a full gym, pool, sauna and - of course - 2 helipads. At 357 feet, the yacht dwarfed a passing Washington State Ferry.