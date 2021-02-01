5 things you need to know this first weekend of 2021

COVID-19 outlook for 2021; Winter storms arrive; Washington insulin law; New minimum wage; Emotional support animals ban.

Will life return to normal in 2021? That’s the question on many minds as welcome a new year.

Vaccines are the answer, according to health experts.

A doctor with UW’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts life could feel more normal by May or June, when 70-80% of the U.S. should be vaccinated. That’s about 250 million people. Read more

A winter wallop has arrived in western Washington. Strong winds and heavy rain could cause urban flooding, landslides and power outages around Puget Sound.

Significant snow is expected in the mountains this weekend. Swells nearly 30-feet may crash on the Washington coast. Read more

A new Washington law caps the cost of insulin at $100 per month.

Under the new law, health plans issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2021 must cap insulin copayments, deductibles, and other forms of cost-sharing at $100 per 30-day supply.

Washington follows in the footsteps of several other states trying to get a grasp on skyrocketing insulin prices, including Colorado and Illinois. Read more

Washington state’s minimum wage is up 19 cents to $13.69 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2021.

It's the first increase determined by inflation instead of a voter-approved ballot measure that determined increases over the past four years.

Washington has the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. Read more

Alaska Airlines will no longer allow emotional support animals to accompany their humans for free on flights, starting in March.

Service dogs are still allowed with proper paperwork. Qualifying animals may fly in carriers for a $100 fee each way.

Airlines have said some passengers abused the previous policy allowing untrained animals on board for free with a doctor's note. Read more

