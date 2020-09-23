5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Seattle City Council overrides police funding veto; Remains of missing woman located; Schools release plan for in-class learning;

Seattle will reduce the police department’s budget and reallocate some money to community programs after the City Council voted to override Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto of adjustments to this year’s budget.

The vote keeps intact cuts to the city’s Navigation Team, senior staff and up to 100 layoffs by attrition. Read more

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have found human remains, believed to be that of missing, pregnant woman Kassanndra Cantrell.

The 33-year-old was last seen on Aug. 25 and her car was found abandoned a few days after.

Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her murder. Read more

A majority of schools in western Washington have opted to start the 2020-21 school year remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As coronavirus cases continue to generally decrease in the state, some schools have already created tentative plans to return students back to the classrooms for in-person learning.

The Washington Employment Security Department’s fraud detection software was so weak in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it couldn’t even detect fraudulent claims filed in the stolen identities of the agency’s own employees, a KING 5 investigation has confirmed. Read more

Tuesday marked move-in day for freshman at the University of Washington. What is normally an exciting time for incoming students comes with a long list of changes intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Students are given masks and have the option to get tested. Read more

