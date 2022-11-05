5 things to know this Wednesday

Child found alone in hotel room; Puyallup Tribe seaplanes; Colman Dock project; National Fentanyl Awareness Day; Search for missing Indigenous woman

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was left alone in a Lakewood hotel room with drugs and printed money early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a bail bond agent found the child in a room at TownePlace Suites, located on the 11000 block of Pacific Highway SW, while searching for a specific individual sometime after 1 a.m.

The bail bond agent was able to gain access to the room where they believed the person they were looking for would be and called the police after finding the child inside the room alone with a pile of drugs and counterfeit money.

Lakewood police said the parents of the child were in the room when officers arrived and invited them inside the room. Once inside the room, Lawler said officers found drugs in plain view, and evidence of ID theft and evidence of counterfeiting. Read more

The Puyallup Tribe and Kenmore Air announced a partnership Tuesday that will bring seaplane operations to tribal lands in south Puget Sound. The tribe's governing body said this is a first-of-its-kind alliance for the region.

“No other Tribe in our country has an operation like this,” a statement from Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, reads. “With Kenmore Air, we’re opening up Tacoma to the Northwest and the Northwest to Tacoma.”

A new dock and terminal will be constructed on property recently purchased by the tribe along Ruston Way in Tacoma. Read more

Colman Dock will open on time, 5 1/2 years after construction began.

That's the official word from the Washington State Ferries system, despite all the challenges of the last several years and the physical hurdles in between.

Construction on the dock began in earnest in 2017, with concerns mounting about the stability of the old creosote-soaked pilings. Many of them had also been attacked by the gribbles, the crustaceans that also caused long-term damage to the seawall before it was replaced. Read more

There were 107,000 overdose deaths in America in 2021 alone.

The overwhelming majority of them, 66%, were from synthetic opioids like fentanyl - a drug 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to the National Safety Council, the chances of dying from a drug overdose are now greater than dying in a car accident. Read more

A search is underway for a missing indigenous woman last seen in Seattle in 2017.

The family of Shaulina Mae Bulltail said it’s been more than a year since they’ve heard from the 31-year-old who was known to frequent homeless shelters in downtown Seattle and the SODO area.

Bulltail is described as 5-feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a hummingbird tattoo on her shoulder, the word “Nehemiah” on her shoulder blade, and a feather tattoo on her thigh. Read more