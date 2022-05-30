5 things to know Wednesday

Minimum wage for app workers; Shootings in Seattle; Mayor's homelessness plan; Traffic death increase; Drivers not stopping for police.

The Seattle City Council unanimously approved first-of-its-kind legislation requiring companies like UberEats and DoorDash to pay their workers the city's minimum wage of $17.27 an hour.

The legislation, brought forward by Seattle City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis, establishes a formula that considers factors like a per-minute amount, a per-mile amount and engaged minutes and miles to determine an app worker's compensation.

App workers who begin their trips in Seattle are required to be compensated based on the formula regardless of where the end destination is. App workers who begin their trips elsewhere will be required to be compensated based on the portion of the trip they spent in Seattle. Read more

Seattle police are investigating two shootings and eight incidents of gunfire in just two days’ time.

A 58-year-old man was in court Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Sunday night. He was arrested for allegedly prowling homes in a north Capitol Hill neighborhood and firing shots at officers. No one was hurt.

It's one of the 10 cases police are investigating that happened over the weekend. Citywide, two separate shootings left two men injured and eight other incidents involving gunfire. Read more

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his homelessness action plan and public dashboard Tuesday, including a $118 million investment in the King County Regional Homeless Authority and an encampment database to track progress in the homeless crisis.

Harrell's "One Seattle Homeless Action Plan" has six objectives to combat a crisis that was declared by Seattle's leadership as a "state of emergency" nearly seven years ago. Read more

Deaths on Washington state's roads hit a 20-year high last year, according to the Traffic Safety Commission.

In 2021, 663 fatalities were reported. Preliminary data for 2022 indicates the trend will continue to increase, with more deaths in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright said things like speeding and distracted driving are often to blame and make the crashes more severe. Read more

The Washington State Patrol said drivers are increasingly refusing to stop for troopers - and other law enforcement agencies also said this is becoming a common occurrence.

The Northwest News Network reports that from January 1 to May 17 of this year, the agency logged 934 failure-to-yield incidents. While the patrol didn’t track this in the past, veteran troopers said there’s been a dramatic uptick in drivers fleeing traffic stops.

Local police departments are also seeing this behavior. The Puyallup Police Department logged 148 instances of drivers fleeing from officers from July 26, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Read more