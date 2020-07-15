5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Fallen Bothell officer identified; Reopening phase pause; Schools reopening questions; Kent shooting impact; U.S. Army salutes healthcare workers

SEATTLE — Fallen Bothell officer identified

A Bothell police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday evening. The department identified him as Officer Jonathan Shoop, who joined the Bothell Police Department on June 3, 2019.

Shoop and another officer were shot by a suspect after they attempted to pull over his vehicle on State Route 522. Shoop died at the scene.

The suspect is in custody.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase across the state, Gov. Jay Inslee extended a pause Tuesday on reopening the economy to July 28 and warned there was a “significant chance” restrictions could be put in place again.

If coronavirus cases continue to rise and the state needs to implement more restrictions, Inslee said things like indoor seating at restaurants and bars would be under consideration.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he wants to see “as much in-class education as possible" this fall.

Inslee said helping that happen could mean rolling back some of the state’s reopening efforts as the state's number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

School districts across the state have until mid-August to come up with options for reopening schools, according to the State Superintendent’s office.

Six people were hurt in a shooting in Kent on Monday near a La Plaza Shopping Center bus stop and people who work nearby say this is an ongoing issue.

One area employee told KING 5 that he started working in the area a few months ago and has noticed the violence, drug deals, and drug paraphernalia near the bus stop.

Western Washington medical workers on the frontlines of the pandemic will be treated to a very special salute to their service this week by the U.S. Army Golden Knights elite parachute demonstration team.