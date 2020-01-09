5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Mount Rainier overcrowding; Mariners games postponed; Remembering woman killed in Georgetown crash; Arson ruled at site of future mosque; NW Harvest takes a break.

Can you help solve overcrowding at Washington's iconic Mount Rainier?

The National Park Service is asking for input to relieve long parking lines, full bathrooms, and excess damage from growing crowds.

The public input period runs until Oct. 10. A virtual town hall on the topic will being held tonight at 6 p.m. Read more

Two games between the Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park have been postponed, after someone in the Athletics' organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game delays on Tuesday and Wednesday will allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

Oakland and Seattle have another game scheduled on Thursday, which could become a double-header. Read more

A memorial is growing for a Seattle lawyer who was killed while sitting in her parked car with her cat in the Georgetown neighborhood.

A King County deputy who suffered a massive stroke crashed into Sarah Leyrer's car on Saturday.

She is remembered as a light in the community with a passion for justice and helping immigrants. Read more

Investigators have ruled a Federal Way fire as arson. The empty building that burned was intended to serve as a mosque by December.

The fire at Pacific Highway South and South 279th Street started around 3 a.m. Friday. The building was deemed a total loss.

The Bilal Islamic Community Center had been planning had not yet relocated to the site, so investigators do not believe the building was targeted because of religious affiliation. Read more

Seattle's Northwest Harvest, which supplies hundreds of food banks and millions of meals statewide, is temporarily closing this week for employees to take a break.

CEO Thomas Reynolds said employees have been putting in long hours for months to keep up with the need for food amid the coronavirus pandemic and unemployment.

Northwest Harvest employees will be paid for the time off and the company made arrangements with clients and other food banks to keep the community fed. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast