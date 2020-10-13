5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Giant hornet tracking; 737 Max orders update; Gubernatorial race poll; Ankle bracelet monitoring; Class ring found

WASHINGTON — Asian giant hornet evades Washington state tracking effort

Last Wednesday, researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture assisted by the University of Washington used dental floss to secure a small Bluetooth device to an Asian giant hornet with the hope it would take them to its leader.

The Bluetooth tracker was intended to lead researchers to the hornets' nest. That plan worked, but not for long.

Boeing is expected to update the status of its order book on Tuesday in the wake of COVID’s devastating effect on the airlines and the 19-month long grounding of the 737 MAX.

Boeing’s 737 MAX backlog stood at 3,408 planes as of Aug. 31. Boeing has seen the cancellation of 433 orders of the 737 MAX jets.

If the election for governor were today, 54% of voters surveyed said they would vote for Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and 40% said they would vote for Loren Culp, a Republican. Another 6% were undecided, according to a KING 5 poll.

If Culp were to win, he would be the state’s first Republican governor since John Dennis Spellman, who served from 1981-1985.

King County Superior Court judges have been directed to stop placing people charged or convicted of violent crimes on electronic home detention (EHD), as an alternative to serving time in the King County Jail.

The directive was sent in an email to all other judges and King County prosecutors the morning after KING 5 exposed that offenders on EHD are not monitored by the county on nights and weekends.

A 2010 Oak Harbor graduate lost her class ring in a lake in Arkansas six years ago. Luckily, a man pointed his metal detector at the right place.

After some sleuthing on Google, the man was able to reunite the graduate with her ring. The ring has a special meaning, too: it was one of the last things her mother gave her before she died.

Also see: Seattle local forecast