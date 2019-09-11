SEATTLE —

Starting Saturday at 5 a.m., drivers will be charged for northbound and southbound trips through the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle.

Tunnel tolls will range between $1 and $2.25 depending on the time of day. Drivers will pay $1.50 during peak morning commute hours and $2.25 during peak evening commute hours.

Drivers can use either a Good To Go! Pass, or they can pay by mail. However, drivers who receive a bill in the mail will be charged an extra $2.

This Sunday, the Seattle Sounders host Toronto FC in the MLS Cup. It's the first championship game the Sounders will both host and play in.

Tickets to the game itself, all 69,000 seats, are sold out – gone in just 20 minutes.

Blue and green fan gear is starting to pop up all over Seattle. The Fremont Troll is even wearing a Sounders scarf.

Ralph Morton, executive director of the Seattle Sports Commission, said the match will mean millions of dollars being poured into the city.

A portion of eastbound State Route 520 will be closed this weekend so crews can implement lane closures and create a new construction work zone.

Eastbound SR 520 will be closed between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the Eastside from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The SR 520 on- and off-ramps at Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast will also be closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The westbound portion of SR 520 will remain open.

While the Department of Licensing works out the details of the effects of Initiative 976, it advises car owners who have to renew their car tabs to pay their bills in full.

Voters approved the initiative that caps car-tab fees to $30 for vehicles that weigh 10,000 pounds or less.

A Department of Licensing spokesperson said Friday that drivers should expect to pay their car-tab fees in full if they are due for renewal before December 5, 2019, at the earliest.

Car owners in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties will continue to pay the Sound Transit RTA tax until March 31, 2020.

According to a fiscal impact statement for the initiative, the Department of Licensing will issue refunds to customers who register their vehicles prior to the effective date if Sound Transit is able to defease or refinance its bonds and the state's motor vehicle excise tax is reduced.

A Washington-based nonprofit is connecting military veterans to nature while helping them discover their purpose.

Mt. Adams Institute's VetWork Environment program partners with land management agencies around the United States to get vets into careers in public lands and natural resources.

Since VetsWork was founded six years ago, the organization said more than 80% of people that finish the program are offered jobs in natural resources.

