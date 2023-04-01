5 things to know Wednesday

Drug re-criminalization; Men charged in substation attacks; Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest; Bird flu impacts; Christmas trees for goats

Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place.

The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature.

"The one thing that drives crime is drug addiction," said Derek Carlile, Marysville Police Sgt. "Everybody thinks drugs are legal now so they can do drugs wherever they want."

It’s the most frustrating part of the job for Carlile, a 14-year police veteran.

So, Marysville police officers are getting tough on drug users, once again.

The new law targets public bathrooms, bus stops, and parks – all of which are problem areas for police. Read more

Two Puyallup men alleged to have attacked four Pierce County power substations over Christmas weekend will appear in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, were arrested on Dec. 31, and face charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities and possession of an unregistered firearm.

In the early hours of Christmas Day, two Tacoma Power utility substations and one Puget Sound Energy substation were attacked. Later that evening, another PSE substation was set on fire. Over 17,000 people lost power as a result of the attacks.

US Attorney Nick Brown said federal authorities are on guard because attacks on power stations are becoming more common in the region.

“We need to recognize that people’s lives could be dramatically impacted by a power outage,” Brown said. “To see an intentional act to shut down power in a pretty significant area is very alarming for us.” Read more

The safety for the Buffalo Bills, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, was in critical condition in the ICU at a Cincinnati hospital on Tuesday. The Bills said he went into cardiac arrest after colliding with another player during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

As prayers come in from across the nation to Hamlin and his family, doctors here in Seattle shared how something like this can happen.

Doctor Jordan Prutkin with the University of Washington Medicine Heart Institute said cardiac arrest is not a heart attack, it is an electrical issue that causes a life-threatening fast heartbeat.

“So that is presumably what happened yesterday, is that something caused his heart rhythm to go super-fast and he needed to be shocked to get out of it,” Prutkin said.

Prutkin said this could have been caused by many different things. One possibility being discussed is Commotio Cordis because Hamlin collapsed seconds after taking a hit in the chest. Read more

There is a lot of concern in Washington state about the avian flu, also known as bird flu. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife reported 94 cases were detected last year with most cases found in western Washington.

When one bird is confirmed to have the flu, the whole flock has to be destroyed

The last five days have been some of the toughest for Elaine Kellner. She and her husband own Hearth and Haven Farm in Monroe, which they started back in 2017 to bring pasture-raised duck eggs to western Washington.

Just days before Christmas, Kellner noticed a couple of their ducks had flu-like symptoms. So she reported it to the state's Department of Agriculture which tested the birds. On December 29th the tests revealed some of the ducks had contracted the avian flu, which means every bird on the farm, 170 ducks and four geese, was euthanized. Read more

Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried-out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use.

The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months ago and provides forever homes for abused, neglected, unwanted, or homeless barnyard animals. Goats, chickens, ducks, cows, alpacas, llamas, horses, sheep and donkeys are just some of the residents on the property.

Founder Diane Gockel said they have just two employees and rely on a dedicated team of volunteers to keep up with the property.