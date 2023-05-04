5 things to know Wednesday

Inslee announces purchase of abortion drug; Fire-resilient homes; Trump indictment; Intricate burglars at Alderwood; Middle school jazz program

Example video title will go here for this video

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that Washington state purchased a three-year supply of mifepristone, an abortion medication that is currently at the center of a lawsuit in a Texas federal court.

The state Department of Corrections (DOC), which has an existing pharmacy license, purchased the approximate 30,000 doses last month for $1.27 million and received the full shipment of mifepristone on March 31.

“We are not afraid to take action to protect our rights. Washington is a pro-choice state and no Texas judge will order us otherwise,” Inslee said.

According to the state Department of Health, there are approximately 800 medical abortions in Washington every month. Read more

On Tuesday, Washington's Department of Natural Resources (WADNR) announced it will expand its Wildfire Ready Neighbors program to western Washington.

All residents will be able to get customized information, while homeowners in Pierce, Thurston and Mason counties can also receive at-home consultations regarding wildfire preparedness.

Orting Fire Chief Zane Gibson says making homes "firewise" -- creating defensible space and removing factors that make a house more likely to catch fire -- can mean the difference between a home making it through a firefight or not.

"Not only will it keep your home safe and potentially your family safe but also keeps our firefighters safe since it's easier to manage the fire when the community is firewise," Gibson said. Read more

Donald Trump made a momentous court appearance Tuesday as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime as he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him of a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the former president, putting him face-to-face with prosecutors who bluntly accused him of criminal conduct and setting the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he decades ago became a celebrity.

The indictment centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal business records at his private company while trying to cover up an effort to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging payments that silenced claims potentially harmful to his candidacy. Read more

Right after the shops at Alderwood Mall closed Sunday night, Lynnwood Police say burglars came to the sprawling complex with one target in mind: the Apple Store.

However, to avoid setting off the store's security system, the burglars broke into a neighboring business, Seattle Coffee Gear. The business was used as a conduit to get to the Apple Store.

Marks says the attention to detail, how the burglars managed to cut through their bathroom hall and not hit any pipes, makes him believe it was someone who spent a significant amount of time planning this.

Lynnwood Police said 436 iPhones were stolen estimating the total loss at $500,000. Read more

Students and parent advocates for Washington Middle School are mobilizing to save their award-winning legacy music program.

Numerous music students like 12-year-old Jo Chick are preparing speeches for this week's school board meeting.

“I just want them to know that this music program changed my whole life,” Chick said.

Seattle public schools are facing a $131 million dollar budget shortfall and Washington Middle School is proposing to cut their music programs in half — consolidating choir, band and orchestra under one teaching position and eliminating their jazz instruction. Read more