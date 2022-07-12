5 things to know Wednesday

Elected officials raises; Child care expansion; Cannabis armed robbery arrest; Boeing's 747; Pierce County humanitarian honored

Every state legislator, the governor and all other statewide elected officials would see a boost in salary over the next two years, under proposals voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.

Under the proposal, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands and all state legislators would see a 4% bump in salary starting July 1, 2023, with another 3% raise in July 2024.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s salary would increase from $190,632 a year to $198,257 a year in 2023.

Legislators would see an increase from $57,876 to $60,191 a year, starting next July.

The attorney general would see a 6.5% increase, the state’s Supreme Court chief justice’s salary would increase by 7% next year, and the state auditor’s pay would see the highest increase: more than 8% in 2023. Read more

According to the State Department of Children, Youth and Families, there are about 35,000 kids who need daycare in Snohomish County, alone, but fewer than 10,000 actual spaces.

Wait lists extend for five or six months.

There is an especially critical need in cities like Everett, Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mill Creek, Arlington, Darrington and Tulalip where so-called "daycare deserts" sprawl.

Now, Snohomish County is making more than $7 million in federal COVID relief money available to renovate and expand current daycare facilities.

One suspect was arrested Monday in connection to an armed robbery of a Tacoma cannabis shop in October.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be tried as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, three cars pulled up near the front of Zip's Cannabis in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. One vehicle drove through the front doors.

The other suspects then ran into the store and started to throw merchandise in bags they brought to the scene. They allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, according to court documents.

The suspects exchanged gunfire with an armed security guard outside of the business. Police believe one of the suspects was shot. Read more

After more than half a century, Boeing is set to roll its last 747 out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday.

The jumbo jet — which has taken on numerous roles as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft — debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.

The 747's design included a second deck extending from the cockpit back over the first third of the plane, giving it a distinctive hump that made the plane instantly recognizable and inspired a nickname, the Whale. More elegantly, the 747 became known as the Queen of the Skies.

It took more than 50,000 Boeing employees less than 16 months to churn out the first 747. The company has completed 1,573 more since then. Read more

A humanitarian from Pierce County is among the world leaders celebrating the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway this weekend.

Kwabi Amoah-Forson left his powder blue "Peace Bus" behind in Tacoma and traveled 4,500 miles to attend the ceremony.

In July the city of Tacoma awarded Amoah-Forson with the Greater Tacoma Peace Prize.

“I’m the youngest recipient to ever be awarded this honor and I’m super thankful," he said.

As Tacoma's 2022 Laureate, Amoah-Forson is now taking his message of peace from the Pacific Northwest to Oslo, Norway to join world leaders for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Read more