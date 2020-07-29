5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Inslee pauses reopening phases; Feds out of Seattle; WSP will tow cars parked on Highway 2; Federal Way shooting; Mysterious seeds from China

SEATTLE — Inslee freezes counties reopening indefinitely

Gov. Jay Inslee indefinitely suspended the ability of counties to move on to the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pause on his initial plan was set to expire on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, five counties are in modified Phase 1, 17 counties are in Phase 2 and 17 counties are in Phase 3. No counties are in Phase 4.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that federal agents, sent to the city to control protests, have demobilized and left.

Durkan received confirmation on Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit is no longer in Seattle. Feds were in the city for a few days.

Washington State Patrol announced that they will start towing illegally parked cars on Highway 2 near Eagle Falls and Stevens Pass.

Hundreds of people flock to the area a week to enjoy the water and sunbathe, but oftentimes they cause a danger to themselves and other drivers and make it hard for emergency crews to get by.

In the wake of a shooting in Federal Way that left a teen dead and three others injured, community pastors are coming together to help teens and young adults get away from violence in the form of a career.

Pastors and other mentors hold classes that teach the benefits of learning a trade. Students are earning an hourly wage while learning about construction and carpentry.

At least a dozen people in Washington State have received mysterious, unsolicited packages of seeds from China in the mail. Other states have reported similar happenings.