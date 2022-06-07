5 things to know this Wednesday

Conconully flash flooding; Sentencing in WSP trooper death; Car break-in legislation; Protecting abortion access in Washington; Decrease in salmon threatening orcas.

A Fourth of July flash flood flowed through the streets of the tiny town of Conconully in remote Okanogan County, sending a foot of water and mud into 30 to 40 homes and businesses.

"The creek was coming over the bridge," said resident Angie Eberhart. "The whole thing was clogged up with trees and debris, and water was just gushing all the way through."

Eberhart owns Kozy Kabins, a cabin rental and RV site. Several of her cabins were damaged. Read more

William Thompson will spend the next 45 years in prison for causing a crash on I-5 that killed Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer in 2020.

Lewis County Judge Andrew Toynbee gave Thompson the maximum sentence following an emotional hearing Tuesday afternoon.

On March 24, 2020, Thurston County deputies were chasing Thompson down I-5 following a robbery at a convenience store. Thompson was accused of trying to run over a store clerk.

When the chase reached Chehalis, Trooper Schaffer attempted to stop Thompson by using spike strips. Investigators said Thompson, 41, swerved around the strips and then intentionally drove at Schaffer, running him over. Read more

During summer, more people are going out on trials, and with that, an increasing number of cars are getting broken into.

To combat this, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is introducing legislation to place security measures such as security cameras and signages at high-risk parks and trailheads in the county.

The legislation also seeks that the county identifies which trailheads are at higher risk of car break-ins. Dunn is looking for a volunteer-based group to look after the parked cars and report any violations or suspicious activity. Lastly, the legislation wants to reduce the number of cars in parking lots by expanding the Trailhead Connect at the previously identified trailheads. Read more

In Washington state, where abortion remains legal, more people are seeking help, according to Jennifer Allen, the chief executive officer at Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

"We are seeing patients from all over the country already,” said Allen.

Allen said that began right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and a number of states started banning or blocking abortions. The Washington State Medical Association is concerned it will eventually overwhelm clinics here. Read more

Southern Resident killer whales have not had enough food for several years, which could affect their already small numbers, according to a study by the University of British Columbia.

Researchers looked at the requirements and availability of prey for Northeastern Pacific Southern Resident killer whales. The study found a fluctuating level of salmon from spawning areas on rivers had a detrimental effect on killer whale health, threatening a small and fragile group of whales.

"It really appears like they cannot take [many] more rough years," said Fanny Couture, lead researcher for the study. Read more

