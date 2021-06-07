5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Wildfire state of emergency; Correctional officer's Memorial; Crops damaged in heat wave; Costco ending COVID-19 senior hours; Mount Rainier National Park busy.

With the growing risk of wildfires, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency that includes a prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.

"Washington is facing a historic drought and we have already experienced record-breaking heat. We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” said Inslee.

The order includes some burn ban exceptions, such as gas-fueled stoves in some circumstances and small campfires in contained structures on private property. Read more

Friends, family, and coworkers of Gabe Forrest will honor the correctional officer’s life with a memorial service Wednesday in Hoquiam.

“If they didn’t get a chance to meet Gabe, they missed out,” said Forrest’s brother, Tyson Forrest.

Gabe Forrest died in June from COVID-19. While it’s unknown how he got the virus, the state considers it a “line of duty” death. Read more

Raspberry and blueberry farmers in Whatcom County are dealing with widespread losses after last week's heat wave, and the damage could impact future crops as well.

Farmers said the berries literally baked on the vine. One picture taken at Kissan Berry Farm showed the internal temperature of a blueberry registered 120.4 degrees.

Analysts said some farms lost 80% of their berries and may not survive without some kind of governmental help. Read more

Costco stores will soon be ending the special shopping hours set up for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warehouse chain's senior operating hours, also known as "Special Operating Hours," were put in place back in March 2020 for members who were 60 and older, as well as members with disabilities or who were immunocompromised.

Now 16 months later, Costco plans to resume regular operating hours at its warehouses. Read more

National parks across the country are seeing record numbers of visitors as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

CNN reports Yellowstone National Park saw more than 483,100 people in May, the most visitors ever recorded at the park during that month.

Closer to home, Mount Rainier National Park staff said they are on track to see their busiest year in decades. Read more

