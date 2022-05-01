5 things you need to know this Wednesday

New Seattle mayor sworn in; Kent police controversy; Long-term care tax could be delayed; 588 SPS students test positive for COVID; Weather delays trash pick up

Bruce Harrell was ceremonially sworn in as the mayor of Seattle Tuesday morning.

Harrell officially took office on Jan. 1, 2022, tweeting that he was “energized by what we can achieve for Seattle and each other by working together and leading with our shared values.”

Harrell forwent a large public inauguration due to rising COVID-19 cases. Instead, he was joined by members of his executive team and delivered an address to Seattleites “about his vision for a united city.”

During his address, Harrell outlined policy goals and promised to tackle issues including health care, the COVID-19 pandemic, police reform and homelessness to unite the city around a “one Seattle vision.” Read more

Seattle Public Schools canceled the first day back for school following winter break to offer tests to all of its students and staff.

Of the 14,021 COVID-19 tests administered to students Jan. 2-3, 588 came back positive, SPS announced Tuesday.

Any students who tested positive were sent home to isolate for 10 days. Read more

An assistant chief and 27-year veteran of the Kent Police Department was disciplined for displaying a Nazi insignia on his office door. That discipline, Kent's mayor said Tuesday, does not go far enough.

The display was discovered in September 2020 and reported to the police department.

Assistant Chief Derek Kammerzell received a two-week suspension for violating city policies that prohibit harassment, disclination and unbecoming conduct. Read more

The start of Washington's new mandatory payroll tax to fund a long-term care program would be delayed by 18 months if a pre-filed bill in Olympia passes in the state Legislature.

The Employment Security Department will begin collecting premiums for the Washington Cares Fund in April. Collection was originally set to begin in January, but Gov. Jay Inslee delayed its start after ongoing discussions in which "legislators have identified some areas that need adjustments." Read more

Trash collection services resumed in parts of western Washington Tuesday as snow and ice melted but some areas continued waiting due to what waste management companies said were continued unsafe conditions on the roads.

In King County, trash collection services are split among contracts with several different companies. One of them, Recology, said they were able to resume most of their normal routes but still had some issues in Bothell and Maple Valley Tuesday and Shoreline was challenging as well. Read more

