5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Family of Charleena Lyles settles wrongful-death lawsuit against Seattle

A $ 3.5 million settlement was reached in the wrongful-death lawsuit over the 2017 killing of Charleena Lyles by two Seattle Police Department officers, according to the family’s attorney Karen Koehler.

Koehler said a settlement agreement was reached Monday night.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot 30-year-old Lyles while responding to a burglary call at Lyles’ apartment near Magnuson Park on June 18, 2017. Read more

Atmospheric river brings more rain to Whatcom and Skagit counties

Another atmospheric river is dropping more rain into the region through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This system is forecasted to bring less rainfall to the area than the rain event last weekend.

Rainfall amounts for the Northwest Interior lowlands will generally be 0.5-1 inch, with the Olympics and Cascades seeing 2-4 inches. However, roads were being closed yet again Tuesday evening and flooding and ponding continued. Read more

Milton woman found dead in Cancun

The family of a Milton woman says she was killed in Cancun over Thanksgiving weekend and now they're seeking answers.

Sativa Transue, 26, went to Cancun with her boyfriend, according to her sister, Mykayla.

Transue's boyfriend was arrested and remains in prison on homicide charges, according to the Riviera Maya News. Read more

Everett Community College pauses on changes to Early Learning Center

Everett Community College's Early Learning Center is no run-of-the-mill daycare. Many of the teachers have college degrees.

The children aren't just babysat, they're taught a curriculum -- often in a different language -- and the facility is affordable for mothers such as Tamara Heng, also a student at the college.

That's why the news she received just before Thanksgiving shook her so badly. Read more

Gov. Inslee likes what he sees at old Olympia brewhouse

The City of Tumwater hopes Gov. Jay Inslee can help preserve the historic building that put Olympia Beer on the map.

On Tuesday, Inslee met with city officials across the Deschutes River from the original brewery, which opened in 1906.

Since 2017, the city has spent nearly $3 million replacing thousands of bricks, the roof, gutters and windows on the old brewhouse.

"The craftsmanship was so beautiful - to restore that brick and the copper roof,” Inslee said. “It's really a gorgeous building." Read more

