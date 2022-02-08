5 things to know Wednesday

2022 primary results; Body found at UW; Auburn gas station shooting; Seahawks' quarterback situation; Accused Jayapal harasser has bail set.

Voter turnout for the primary surpassed 27% across Washington state on Election Day, according to data from the Secretary of State.

Of the 4,803,509 registered voters in the state, 1,334,140 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. A total of 17,045 were being challenged, with 1,262,623 accepted.

Officials released an initial round of election returns Tuesday evening. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated.

Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily. Read more

A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near the University of Washington's campus on Tuesday.

The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police. The body was discovered by a passerby.

Police said there are no signs of trauma, and no foul play is suspected. Read more

A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the window of the gas station, which closed after the deadly shooting. Police cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Read more

When the Seattle Seahawks passed on trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason, it signaled a clear intention for the organization.

The cost to acquire Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick, was just a 2024 conditional draft pick or, in other terms, a fourth-round pick at best.

Trading for Mayfield would have been a cheap opportunity to add a potential quarterback of the future, but Seattle elected to standpat with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, a pair widely regarded as backup-level quarterbacks masquerading as starters. Read more

A Seattle man charged with felony stalking after allegedly standing outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's home and yelling expletives while armed with a pistol pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

A King County Superior Court judge set Brett Forsell's bail at $150,000 during Forsell's arraignment hearing Tuesday.

The King County Prosecutor's Office requested $500,000 bail, arguing Forsell is "likely to commit a violent offense if free in the community," according to court documents. Forsell allegedly told investigators he would return to Jayapal's home as soon as he is released.

The judge granted the King County Prosecutor's Office's request for GPS monitoring with victim notification, alcohol monitoring, stalking protection order and home monitoring if Forsell posts bail. Read more

