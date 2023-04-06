5 things to know Thursday

House passes drug possession bill; Body found in Renton; Washington's wolf population growing; Guide to the Spring Fair; State dinosaur chosen.

SEATTLE — House passes bill that would classify drug possession as misdemeanor

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, state House lawmakers passed a bill that would make drug possession a misdemeanor offense, with an emphasis on treatment.

An amended version of Senate Bill 5536 passed with a 54-41 vote in the House. The bill that passed the House differs from the Senate's version that passed in March, which would have made drug possession a more serious gross misdemeanor charge.

A gross misdemeanor carries a potential maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. A simple misdemeanor, on the other hand, is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Homicide detectives investigating the disappearance of Leticia Martinez discovered a body in Renton Tuesday afternoon as part of that investigation, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police did not disclose the identity or gender of the body that was found but said it was an adult. It is unknown how long the body was at the location or how detectives discovered it.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.

A new report shows that the gray wolf population in Washington state increased by 5% since last year.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) released the numbers from the 2022 count on April 7, in which 216 wolves were counted within 37 packs. The department says these numbers are an underestimation.

Last year, the department counted 206 wolves. Eight new packs were also established within the last year in Klickitat, Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, and Spokane counties.

The Washington State Spring Fair is returning to the Puyallup Fairgrounds.

The Washington State Fair is the largest fair in the Pacific Northwest and one of the biggest in the world. It takes place twice a year on the Puyallup fairgrounds, once in the spring and then again at the end of the summer.

This spring, the fair is open for six days spread across two weeks. We have all the information you need to make the most of the fair's run.

Washington state has many symbols, including a state fruit, a state flower, a state vegetable, a recently designated state sport (pickleball), and now, completing the collection, an official state dinosaur: the Suciasaurus rex.

The dinosaur represents the first fossil ever found in Washington state by paleontologists back in 2012. The fossil belonged to a therapod, a two-legged meat eater like the Velociraptor and the Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the Burke Museum.

The bill to designate the Suciasaurus rex as the official state dino was brought forward by Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) at the suggestion of a group of Pierce County fourth graders in 2019.