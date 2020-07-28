5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Temps over 90 degrees; King County Prosecutor's office on protest arrests; Second round of stimulus checks; KING 5 gubernatorial poll; Orcas pregnant

SEATTLE — Some Western Washington cities hit over 95 degrees

Seattle broke 90 degrees for the first time in 2020 on Monday with temperatures reaching 91 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport at times.

It ended a streak of 371 days without a 90-plus degree day in Seattle.

Some areas like Puyallup and Olympia saw temperatures at 95 degrees or higher.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is seeking more information on at least a dozen cases of people arrested during protests in Seattle over the weekend.

47 people were arrested during the protests on a variety of misdemeanor charges.

The Senate approved another coronavirus aid package, called the HEALS Act, which would include a second round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.

If approved by Democrats, stimulus checks could start to be distributed in August.

An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee will make it through the primary election, although there isn’t a clear Republican frontrunner yet.

In a survey of likely primary voters, 55% said they would vote for Inslee, a Democrat. Another 9% said they would vote for Loren Culp, 8% would vote for Tim Eyman and 6% planned to vote for Joshua Freed, all Republicans.

An orca that gained national attention for carrying her dead calf for at least 17 days in 2018 is pregnant again.