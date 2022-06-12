5 things to know Tuesday

Bellevue officer remembered; Oakley Carlson missing 1 year later; Arlington man sentenced; Graham horses seized; Mount Vernon year-round school.

Friends and community members are remembering Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson ahead of his memorial service on Tuesday.

Dan Degginger first met Jordan Jackson in the fifth grade. “We were always talking about how to, at the time, get better at soccer. How do we get better at soccer, how to get better at snowboarding? Now it’s how can we be better parents.”

Jackson died two weeks ago after he collided with a car while riding his patrol motorcycle northbound on Bellevue Way. He was 34 years old.

The memorial procession will be available to watch beginning at 11:15. The memorial will also be available to view at 1 p.m.

It has been a year since a school principal first contacted Grays Harbor County Detectives with concerns about 5-year-old Oakley Carlson's whereabouts on Dec. 5, 2021. She has not been found.

Detectives now believe Carlson, from Oakville, Washington, was last seen alive in February of 2021.

Supporters hope a new tribute video, marking the one-year milestone of her case, might prompt someone to come forward with new information. Read more

A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices."

James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Police also found an underground bunker in the garage that contained firearms, ammunition, grenades, silencers, ballistic armor and other equipment. Two of the firearms were modified to be fully automatic. Read more

Last week, animal control officers seized 27 horses from a property in Graham after a complaint was received about how the horses were treated. A warrant was served with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will go to the prosecutor's office so a decision can be made about whether to file charges.

PCSD says it takes time to organize resources to get the horses off the property. The horses were rescued with the help of a local nonprofit. Read more

The Mount Vernon School District is studying whether modifying the school year would better serve students and families.

Students would still go to school for the requisite 180 days per year, but instead of one big vacation in the summer, their breaks would be shorter and more frequent.

The goal is to reduce the so-called "summer slide" where students lose the knowledge they built up over the school year during a lengthy summer break. Read more