5 things to know Tuesday

Skyrocketing food bank demand; Indigenous cold case unit; Ferry captain resigns; Des Moines fast ferry; AG opposes electric, gas rate increases.

Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty.

They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse.

Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand has exploded 138% and the food is starting to run out. Read more

Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In an effort to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington, a legislative task force has an ambitious plan.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is asking state leaders for funding to start a cold case unit focusing on unsolved murders of Indigenous people. Read more

The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation.

Drug and alcohol tests for the entire crew came back negative, according to the ferry spokesperson. Read more

A man accused of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center has been arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Half a dozen women have reported a man assaulting them, exposing himself and yelling slurs in the same area.

SPD said an investigation is active and ongoing. Read more

The Washington State Attorney General's Office (AG) is opposing proposals by two major energy companies to increase electricity and gas rates, saying the companies are seeking profit margins that are too high and overestimating their costs.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Avista Utilities requested rate increases that would take effect over the next few years.

PSE is requesting to raise electricity rates by $405 million and gas rates by $215 million over the next three years starting in January. The increases would cost the average customer $16 more a month for electricity and $12 more a month for gas, according to the AG. Read more

