5 things to know Tuesday

Idaho murder suspect extradition; Shoreline restaurant fire; Egg shortage; Dori Monson dies at 61; West Seattle warming shelter.

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. The victims were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

According to Shaakirrah Sanders, a law professor at the University of Idaho College of Law, once Kohberger arrives in Latah County, he will be formally arrested by Idaho authorities. Read more

A Shoreline restaurant operating for over four decades is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

Suni's Pizza and Burgers, located at 17751 15th Ave NE in Shoreline, was destroyed in the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department.

The fire is being investigated as suspected arson. A spokesperson said the fire started on the outside of the restaurant and moved inside. Read more

Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington.

This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.

KING 5 spoke with Chelsea Carrigan, the owner of Red Barn Farm in Redmond. Carrigan said they’re one of the lucky ones and have not had any of their birds infected. However, Carrigan said they’re still on high alert. On top of the Avian Flu having its impact, she believes the unpredictable seasonal changes have also been a leading cause of her chickens struggling to lay eggs. Read more

Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died.

KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday.

Monson was the popular mid-day host on KIRO-FM. Seattle-born and raised, Monson also coached basketball at Shorecrest High School. Monson led Shorecrest to the school's only girl's basketball state title in 2016. Read more

Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and said it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle.

His efforts to open up a warming station during the colder months is a part of what earned him the honor of “Westsider of the Year” in 2022 by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.

Hughes says his hope is to build up a volunteer base that will allow him to open his doors seven days a week to neighbors in need. But for now, the makeshift warming center is open at least three days a week for hot drinks and a bite to eat in the morning. Read more