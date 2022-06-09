5 things to know Tuesday

History of plane in Whidbey Island crash; SPS strike decision looms; Snow Lake Trail could reopen; Tacoma homicide investigation; Witness to floatplane crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it.

The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the plane received an airworthiness certificate in May 2014, likely meaning that the plane's owner, Northwest Seaplanes, installed a new turboprop engine.

Feith said changing out the old engine that used to be on the front end of that airplane and installing a higher horsepower turboprop engine is something you would typically see on a commuter-type aircraft. Read more

By Tuesday, families will learn whether teachers in the state’s largest school district will authorize a strike.

Seattle Education Association, the union representing teachers, said they do not want to strike, but if negotiations fail, it could be a possibility. Teachers met at Judkins Park on Labor Day to make signs and last-minute preparations in case they do end up on the picket line.

Yan May is a parent anxious for answers. She is waiting to find out when her twins, who are enrolled in Seattle Public Schools, will start Kindergarten.



“I hope that they will be opening on time,” May said. Read more

A $190,000 project on Snow Lake Trail at Snoqualmie Pass could wrap up within the month.

A contracted trail crew has been working on a half-mile section since it was closed around mid-July. As of Sept. 4, it appeared the trail could reopen sometime in the month - it was slated to remain closed until October.

Alex Weinberg, the I-90 corridor manager for the Snoqualmie Ranger District, said the work is critical for a trail that can see hundreds of people a day.

"This is a pretty major one because Snow Lake is our most popular trail, possibly in the forest, which stretches from the border of Mount Rainier to Canada," he said, referring to the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Read more

The death of a person who was found on a street in Tacoma Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel saw a male in the roadway at East 72nd Street and East I Street in the Eastside neighborhood at 5:13 a.m. The person appeared to have been shot, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Fire department employees gave the person medical aid and called the police. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide that Tacoma police are investigating in two days. A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the South Tacoma neighborhood. Read more

One of the first people to arrive at the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound.

Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a few seconds later was likely the sound of the plane making impact with the water in Mutiny Bay.

Officials said nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft. The body of one female was recovered. The Coast Guard suspended its search for the remaining nine people on Sept. 5.

Peterson was at his family's cabin at the time of the crash. He said his sister first noticed something was wrong. Everyone on the beach at the time saw the last few seconds before the plane crashed. Read more