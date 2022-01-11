5 things to know Tuesday

Grocery store merger concerns; "Body broker" sentenced; Quinault Indian Nation's residents moving; Election misinformation; Last year for "Schitt's Creek" display.

Example video title will go here for this video

It has been more than two weeks since the announcement that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge.

The more than $20 billion deal would allow Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores, to acquire Albertsons, which owns Safeway stores. The deal still needs federal regulatory approval.

Faye Guenther is president of United Food and Commercial Workers 3000, a union that represents 26,000 grocery store workers.

"We were surprised by the announcement and came out very quickly in opposition to the merger,” said Guenther. "If you have a Safeway, right across the street from Kroger, which of those stores will be closed? I don't know the answer to that. But the threat is it will either be divested or closed."

Kroger and Albertsons have more than 710,000 employees in nearly 5,000 stores across the country combined.

In the merger announcement, it states part of the deal is Albertsons will pay a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion in November to shareholders. Read more

A Prescott, Arizona judge Monday sentenced a former Seattle "body broker" who was convicted of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

Walter H. Mitchell was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in Arizona state prison. With time already served, Mitchell will spend just over four additional years behind bars.

Mitchell dumped the remains of nine people, and two still appear to be unidentified.

Interestingly, Mitchell rejected a plea deal earlier this year that might have given him probation, fired his lawyer and proceeded to trial.

Mitchell ran a company in Seattle called FutureGenex, which solicited donated bodies that the company sold to medical education and research firms. Mitchell closed the company in September 2020 and moved to Arizona. Read more

Members of the Quinault Indian Nation have lived and fished just off the beaches of the Pacific Ocean in Taholah for generations.

But it may be time to move.

“The relocation project is vital to our existence here,” said Ryan Hendricks, who is heading up the construction of 59 homes in the hills above the coastal village.

The Quinault have plans to build another 150 homes, enough for all the families and the estimated 660 residents who live near the beach, on higher ground about a half-mile from the beach.

“Slowly start bringing everyone out of the ‘scary zone,’” said Hendricks.

Tsunami risks have always been a concern, said Hendricks, but recently, winter storms have brought flood waters to the village, despite a seawall between the beach and homes. Read more

Election officials in Snohomish County are working to stop the spread of misinformation.

The latest piece of misinformation spreading on Instagram claims that mailing a ballot early allows so-called "bad actors" to know how many votes they need to manufacture to rig an election.

It's a claim that is patently false.

From the minute someone drops their ballot in the box, it is securely held and handled. Every step is photographed and election workers must sign to affirm nothing is awry.

Inside the Snohomish County's elections headquarters, tabulation machines are kept inside locked steel cages that require two people to open. Anyone who does so must register their name in a field log. Cameras are everywhere.

The video has been flagged on Instagram for containing partly-false information.

While workers check signatures and do some preliminary processing of ballots, no votes are counted until 8 p.m. on Election Day -- meaning there is no way for anyone to know who is winning or losing prior to that time and no way to manufacture votes. Read more

This will be the last year people can see the "Schitt's Creek" tribute display in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his pandemic project in December 2020 and was visited by nearly 1,000 people a day. The official Instagram account for the TV show even posted about it.

This year, Knowles decided to create an apocalyptic scene for the display's final appearance. The windows are now boarded up, zombies have taken over and the front office has gone up in flames.

"I'm not going to do it anymore. There's nowhere to store it, and it's a lot of work and a lot of time," Knowles said. "So I thought I should just let everyone see it one more time, but do something different with it. So I did it for Halloween instead of Christmas and just destroyed it. It was hard to do, but I did it." Read more