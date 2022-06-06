5 things to know this Tuesday

Gas prices rising again; Pierce County Sheriff harassment order; Snohomish County Sheriff reassigning units; Wedding ring surprise reunion; Wedding boom.

Gasoline prices continue to soar in Seattle and across western Washington.

In the last week, average gas prices in Seattle have risen 15.9 cents per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of 775 stations in the city. That puts the city's average at $5.48 per gallon.

Gas prices in Seattle are 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The average price to fill up on June 6, 2021, was $3.70 per gallon. Read more

An anti-harassment order against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was upheld in District Court Monday.

Troyer must stay at least 1,000 feet away from Sedrick Altheimer's residence and workplace, as well as avoid any contact with Altheimer. The order was extended Monday through June 6, 2023.

Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, filed a lawsuit last year seeking $5 million in damages against Troyer over an incident that occurred on Jan. 27, 2021. On that day, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents. Read more

Starting later this month, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will permanently re-assign several specialty units to help cover patrol crews due to staffing shortages across the department, the sheriff said in a letter to the public Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Adam Fortney said the Office of Neighborhoods, Directed Patrol and the K-9 unit will be among the specialty units re-assigned to patrol crews to fill current vacancies in the department.

The re-assignments will start "mid-June," Fortney said in the letter. Read more

A symbol of eternal love, blending gold from two families’ heirlooms sank like a rock off the waters of Ixtapa, Mexico. There was nothing Lisa Mahar could do but watch.

“I think all of our intentions and things that we said to each other and promises were in this engagement ring, and seeing it go away, for me, was heartbreaking,” said Mahar, who is from Redmond.

Heartbreaking, but not unusual as the ocean takes what it wants. What’s amazing about this story isn’t that the ring was lost, but rather how the ring was found.

That’s where Patricia Mancia and her 75-year-old father from Ixtapa, Mexico, come in. Read more

Wedding planners, venue owners and vendors are slammed right now as they tackle the busiest wedding season in nearly 40 years.

Data from the wedding report shows a pretty steady industry until 2020, the year every bride went from happy and excited, to bridezilla with an N-95. No one is blaming them either.

Now, rescheduled weddings and even new engagements are overwhelming the industry. Read more

