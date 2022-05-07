5 things to know this Tuesday

King County abortion funds vote; Chicago mass shooting; Amazon bars off-duty workers from accessing warehouses; Arson led to MLB in Seattle; Edmonds lemonade stand.

King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding.

The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest.

The vote comes after the Supreme Court voted to overturn federal protections guaranteeing the right to an abortion. Read more

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. Read more

Amazon is barring off-duty warehouse workers from the company’s facilities, a move organizers say can hamper union drives.

Under the policy shared with workers on Amazon’s internal app, employees are barred from accessing buildings or other working areas on their scheduled days off and before or after their shifts.

An Amazon spokesperson said the policy does not prohibit off-duty employees from engaging their co-workers in “non-working areas” outside the company’s buildings. Read more

If we told you the Seattle Mariners were sparked from an actual spark, would you know the story?

If we told you the fire of a fanbase was rooted in an actual fire, would you know who to thank?

You have to go back 90 years ago to July 4, 1932.

"Not a lot of people, I think, are aware of it now," Seattle baseball historian Dave Eskenazi said. "The further back you go, the more interesting it is, and Dugdale is certainly a major, major part of our early baseball history." Read more

In 2019, Shubert Ho's restaurant Bar Dojo was threatened by a fire in a shed behind his business.

Gasoline stored inside the shed caught fire, and flames shot 20 feet into the air in an incident that could have easily destroyed Ho's restaurant.

Crews from South County Fire put out the flames and saved the business.

Ho chose to show his gratitude by raising money for the South County Firefighters Foundation. Read more

