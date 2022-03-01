5 things you need to know this Tuesday

COVID testing sites; More snow possible; Starbucks vaccine mandate; Doctor fined; New alert.

UW Medicine to limit COVID-19 testing

UW Medicine is temporarily closing three community COVID-19 testing locations and reducing testing availability at nine other testing sites due to high positivity rates.

Starting Tuesday, UW Medicine will limit COVID-19 testing appointments to people who are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or those who have a known positive exposure to the virus.

The three community COVID-19 testing locations in Ballard, Sammamish and Seattle City Hall will temporarily close until positivity rates go down. Once the positive rates decrease, the testing sites are expected to reopen.

More lowland snow possible this week

Parts of the Puget Sound lowlands saw some relief from the arctic cold and snow over the weekend, but that relief may be short-lived.

Cooler air is forecast to move into parts of western Washington again this week, bringing with it another chance of lowland snow. On Monday, the National Weather Service said the highest chances of lowland snow will be in western Whatcom County, the northern Olympic foothills and the Cascade foothills Wednesday night into Thursday.

Starbucks announces new COVID vaccine policy

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

State fines Ellensburg doctor for COVID-19 mask violations

State regulators have fined an Ellensburg doctor $30,000 for failing to require employees and patients at her medical clinic, Awake Health, to wear masks.

The osteopathic physician, Anna Elperin, was at the center of a KING 5 investigation in November for selling COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions to undercover journalists without medical justification.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I), which regulates worker and workplace safety, issued Elperin the citation on Dec. 22 as a "willful serious violation."

New statewide alert proposed for missing Indigenous women

A newly proposed bill would create a statewide alert for missing Indigenous women and people in Washington, the first of its kind in the United States.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and State Representative Debra Lekanoff (D-Anacortes) announced the proposed bill on Monday.

House Bill 1725 would function the same as a "Silver Alert," which is used when a vulnerable adult goes missing.

