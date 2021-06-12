5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Seattle lab studies omicron variant; Sawant recall election; State audit on unemployment fraud; Former Seattle officers return; Cold-case murder conviction reversed.

SEATTLE — Seattle lab studies omicron variant

A Seattle lab is studying if current vaccines protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Virus samples from Washington’s three positive omicron cases of COVID-19 are now in the hands of scientists in a super secure, Level 3 containment lab at UW Medicine’s complex of research centers in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Read more

Some Black community members are pushing back on the idea that pop-up voting stations operated by supporters of Socialist Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant go too far. Banning such voting stations would be similar to vote suppression done by political leaders in other states, a statement reads.

Sawant faces accusations that she violated her office three separate times. Only those living in District 3 can vote in Tuesday's recall election. Read more

Safeguards called “inadequate” by state auditors enabled a former state employee to steal more than $300,000 from the Washington Employment Security Department.

”Their internal controls were weak,” said Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy, who said the “tsunami” of claimants may have contributed to the problem.

In addition to the internal case, the state lost an estimated $650 million to scammers believed to be based in Nigeria. More than $370 million of those funds have been recovered, according to a spokesperson. Read More

At least six officers who left the Seattle Police Department for other opportunities have returned. Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said he's expecting more.

There is a renewed sense of optimism for Diaz as the department struggles through staffing shortages, rising crime rates and growing response times. Read more

A Washington state appeals court reversed the cold-case murder convictions against a SeaTac man accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987.

Detectives arrested William Earl Talbott II, now 58, in 2018 using genetic genealogy to identify him as the killer of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.

However, on Monday, the appeals court found that one of the jurors should have been dismissed because she said she didn't know if she could be fair in a trial about violence against women. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast