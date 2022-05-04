5 things to know this Tuesday

April snowpack; High Surf Advisory; Reward for Sea-Tac laser strike info; Preventative COVID-19 drug available to some; Gray whale beached on Camano Island.

Experts hope the latest storm will be a boon for Washington state's below-average mountain snowpack.

Snowpack usually peaks around April 1. As of April 4, the mountain snowpack was still below average throughout the state.

University of Washington Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said she and other scientists who track snowpack will be watching the storm closely after high snowfall - at times - in December and January were followed by a relatively dry February and March. Read more

The weather systems could bring up to an inch of rain to some areas of the Puget Sound region by Tuesday, with heavier amounts of two inches or more for the South Sound, the Kitsap Peninsula, coastal communities, and the Olympic Peninsula lowlands.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for much of the Washington coast until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned of large waves and dangerous surf conditions with a “high potential of sneaker waves.” A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north and central coast until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Widespread rain is expected to taper off Tuesday with sunbreaks. A ridge of high pressure will build into the state later Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Read more

The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding the person or persons responsible for pointing lasers at aircraft near Sea-Tac International Airport.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Pointing a laser at airplanes is a safety threat and could potentially cause pilots to experience flash blindness or obscured vision, endangering the lives of those on the flight. Shining a laser at aircraft is a federal crime, punishable by fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents. Read more

A drug that could potentially prevent immunocompromised people from developing COVID-19 is now available in the state of Washington, according to the Department of Health.

Those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised or have had a severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the treatment. The drug is administered through two consecutive injections.

Evusheld cannot be used as a COVID-19 treatment and is not recommended for people who have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. Read more

Wildlife officials responded to an adult gray whale that was found dead on the west side of Camano Island.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA) West Coast Region posted photos of the 39-foot-long whale on Facebook Friday saying a necropsy would be performed on the animal.

The nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective examined the whale, which was found on the beach last week, and said the whale "exhibited signs of malnutrition, which was likely a significant factor to its mortality.” Read more