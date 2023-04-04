5 things to know Tuesday

Shooting suspect held on bail; Gray whale washes up dead on Fox Island beach; Rotter convicted; First female chief of boat in the Navy.

The suspect in a shooting that killed Seattle community activist Elijah Lewis and injured his 9-year-old nephew made his first court appearance Monday.

A judge ruled the suspect should be held on $2 million bail. The judge found probable cause to hold the suspect on investigation for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Lewis was known for his work with Africatown Community Land Trust along with several social justice groups and movements. Much of his efforts focused on addressing gun violence. Read more

Starting Monday, the Washington State Health Department no longer requires face masks inside healthcare facilities.

The statewide mask order applied to anyone five years or older who was a patient or visitor to a healthcare facility.

UW Medicine campuses are among several healthcare systems and hospitals that signed a group statement to continue requiring masks at their discretion. The statement was coordinated by the NW Healthcare Resource Network.

A few of the other hospitals that will continue to require masks in some capacity include EvergreenHealth, Swedish Medical, Overlake Medical, Kaiser Permanente Washington and Seattle Children’s. Read more

A jury found the man accused of killing an Everett police officer guilty on all charges on Monday morning.

Richard Rotter was convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in the killing of Everett police officer Dan Rocha in March 2022. Rotter could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, with sentencing scheduled for April 17.

Rotter was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture. The prosecution added an additional charge of attempting to elude a police vehicle, for which he was also found guilty. Read more

A gray whale washed up dead on a Fox Island beach this weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Researchers are now trying to figure out how the whale died.

The whale is more than 40 feet long.

NOAA said that particular whale was confirmed to be alive last Monday, though it looked "emaciated." Researchers said the whale had been weak because of a lack of food. Read more

In her more than 20 years in the Navy, Angie Koogler has made history not once, but twice. Both times, paving the way for other women in the military.

Koogler first made history in 2016 as one of the first enlisted women to join the submarine community. Then, in 2022, she became the first woman to become Chief of Boat on a submarine, the highest-ranking enlisted person on a sub.

Despite more than 100 years of women in the Navy, the submarine community was one of the last to allow women in. In 2010, the ban that barred women from submarines was lifted. The following year, the first female officers joined the ranks. Then in 2016, enlisted females joined. Koogler was part of that group. Read more