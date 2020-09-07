5 things you need to know Thursday

Driver charged for allegedly hitting protesters; Washington State Fair canceled; KeyArena sign removed; Defunding SPD; Comet NEOWISE spotted in Seattle skies.

The man accused of hitting two protesters, killing one of them, with his car during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Interstate 5 in Seattle has been charged.

Dawit Kelete, 27, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. His bail was set at $1.2 million.

Kelete allegedly drove the wrong way onto I-5 and around a closure and struck two protesters. Summer Taylor, 24, died Saturday evening from their injuries, and Diaz Love, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, the Washington State Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

This year would have been the fair’s 120th anniversary. The fair was scheduled to run from Sept. 4 to Sept. 27 this year.

The Washington State Fair didn’t even close for the Spanish Influenza outbreak in 1918. It was closed for some time during World War II when the military took it over as a Japanese internment camp.

The KeyArena sign that has made its way into so many iconic photos of Seattle and was a beacon for the decades-old venue was removed Wednesday.

The sign was lifted piece by piece off the roof of the former arena in lower Queen Anne via helicopter Wednesday evening. It follows the announcement that Amazon has secured the naming rights to the new Seattle Center area.

The 1962 World's Fair era roof has historical landmark status and will be preserved. The new arena is being built under it.

Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis says he'll introduce legislation to seeks a program like one established in Eugene, Oregon.

That city has had a program called "Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets", or CAHOOTS, for nearly thirty years. CAHOOTS is made up of mobile crisis intervention teams, including mental health specialists and social workers who respond instead of police.

According to the nonprofit which helps to run the program, it has handled thousands of calls that would have previously been taken care of by the police.

Wake up early to see a rare sight in the night sky during the month of July!

A comet that survived a recent trip past the Sun is now giving stargazers around the world a rare and surprise display in the early morning hours.

The comet, officially named C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, was first seen in early July just before dawn. And this week, several pictures posted on Twitter confirmed that you can see the comet with the naked eye in the U.S.

