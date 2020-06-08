5 things you need to know Thursday

Remote learning recommendation; SPD budget; Memorial for fallen trooper; Colleges and universities facing challenges; Shoreline rapper seeking 'Truth.'

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday released the state's recommendation for the vast majority of students in Washington to return to remote learning for the fall.

"If every school district brought all students back for in-person instruction today, I think we would see a meaningful and real dangerous increase in COVID activity," Inslee said.

Health officials have broken up counties into what they're calling low, moderate, or high-risk communities. Students might be learning online or in-person depending on the level of COVID-19 activity in their communities and the risk associated with the spread.

The Seattle City Council's Select Budget Committee passed a series of amendments Wednesday aimed at cutting the city's police department budget.

The amendments passed include one to reduce SPD’s sworn personnel. The councilmembers also voted to eliminate the Homeless Encampment Navigation Team and redirect funds so outreach services continue.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Council President Lorena Gonzalez wrote, "what we’re doing in the rebalancing for 2020’s budgets plants the seeds and provides a blueprint for massive divestment from our militarized police force to re-invest in community-based public safety solutions."

Fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer was honored at a memorial service Wednesday in Centralia.

Trooper Schaffer, 28, died March 24 after being hit by a driver fleeing law enforcement along Interstate 5 during rush hour.

"We've lost a hero," said WSP Chief John Batiste during the service. "He was a trooper’s trooper. Strong, honest, courageous, compassionate, loyal, unassuming, humble, but still proud of the work he did… we forever thank you for that."

A new report examines financial strains facing higher education institutions, even before the coronavirus pandemic further complicated the situation for colleges and universities in the U.S.

The investigation, done by the non-profit education outlet The Hechinger Report in partnership with NBC News, examined federal data for several key metrics: enrollment, tuition revenue, public funding and endowment health.

They flag schools lagging in these categories in their searchable “Financial Fitness Tracker.”

A handful of schools in Washington are flagged, including several community colleges. University of Washington and Washington State University do not ping in the database with flags.

A man dressed in police riot gear chased a Black man wearing a suit through a Shoreline park: it's a scene reminiscent of what has been recorded on cell phone video and played on the news over and over again.

While not a real scenario in the case of Nathan Nzanga, it's a fear that many can relate to.

"It doesn't matter what I wear necessarily," said Nzanga. "As soon as people see my Black skin, they put on a certain prejudice."

