5 things to know Thursday

COVID school closures impact; Bellingham crisis center; Sounder ridership recovery; Seattle City Council shakeup; Ballard commons reopening.

Students from the state’s poorest school districts, and those with the highest populations from communities of color suffered the most learning loss during pandemic shutdowns of campuses, according to a new state study.

In an audit requested by state legislators, conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review, investigators looked at test scores, teacher surveys, enrollment figures, and substance abuse and mental health studies.

Students of all ages, races and ethnic groups reported higher anxiety levels compared to pre-pandemic figures. Substance abuse, including smoking and marijuana use, dropped across all demographics.

Students of all ages, races and ethnic backgrounds, saw a drop in test scores, from spring 2019 to fall 2021, but most communities of color saw greater declines than white students. Read more

After 14 years of hard work, Whatcom County's new crisis stabilization center has opened in Bellingham.

The center houses 32 beds, 16 for helping people detox and 16 for people struggling with mental health challenges. All are already operating at or near capacity.

It's a place where adults in crisis because of drugs, mental health problems or both can come get the help they need immediately. They won't have to languish in emergency rooms or jail cells. Read more

In 2022, the Sounder saw about one-third of the ridership levels than before the pandemic in 2019.

In 2019, Sound Transit's Sounder commuter train averaged around 17,000 riders a day. In 2022 that number was closer to 5,000. The numbers are far different than those on the light rail, which has exceeded pre-pandemic levels with the addition of three stations.

The lower ridership is also having an impact on the fare percentages used for operating costs. In 2019 that number was 31%, in 2021 it dropped to 5%. Sound Transit told KING 5 their goal is 23%. Data from 2022 hasn’t been released. Read more

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election this year. His seat is up for a vote in November 2023.

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Deborah Juarez also announced they would not seek re-election in 2023.

With these departures, one-third of the council seats will be filled with new members in November. Patrick Schoettmer, who studies city government and works in the political science department at Seattle University, said the last time this many people left was in 2015, but said it is common for people to leave in waves due to new opportunities or burnout. Read more

Ballard Commons is set to reopen in early 2023, over a year after the city cleared out a homeless encampment at the park.

Seattle Council Member Dan Strauss, who represents District Six, said the park is scheduled for a grand re-opening sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

Strauss said there will be an activation plan when the park reopens, to allow everyone to enjoy the park again. Read more